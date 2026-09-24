Who is Seema Kumari? Indian runner ends 16-year wait at Asian Games, wins historic 10,000m Bronze

Meet the Indian distance runner Seema Kumari who ended a 16-year wait for a women’s 10,000m Asian Games medal with bronze in Nagoya. Here’s everything you need to know.

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Seema Kumari celebrates after winning bronze in the women’s 10,000m final at Asian Games 2026. (Photo: PTI)

India finally ended a 16-year wait for a women’s 10,000m medal at the Asian Games as Seema Kumari produced a determined performance to win bronze on Thursday.

Competing at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, Seema clocked 32:50.05 to finish third in the final. Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi won the gold medal with 32:39.18, while Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka took silver after finishing in 32:41.54.

Seema’s bronze also became India’s first athletics medal at the Asian Games 2026.

Seema holds her ground in tough 10,000m final

Seema made a quick start and was among the front-runners from the early stages of the race. She led the field through the opening 2,000m, covering the first kilometer in 3:18.12 before reaching the 2,000m mark in 6:36.13.

Seema had to drop to fourth place for a little while but then the pace increased. But she stayed close to the front-runners and kept fighting for a podium finish.

With around 1,000m left, Seema moved back into third. She then held her position during the closing stages and crossed the finish line in 32:50.05 to secure a memorable bronze medal.

Daisy Jepkemei of Kazakhstan finished fourth in 33:03.21, more than 13 seconds behind Seema.

Only third Indian woman to win 10,000m Asiad medal

Seema’s achievement puts her on an exclusive list of Indian women who have won an Asian Games medal in the 10,000m.

Preeja Sreedharan won gold in the event at the 2010 Asian Games, while Kavita Raut claimed silver at the same edition. Seema has now become the third Indian woman to stand on the Asian Games podium in the event.

Her medal also brought India its first athletics medal of the 2026 Games.

Who is Seema Kumari?

Seema was born on 10 January 2001 in Himachal Pradesh and has been specializing in long distance running. The 5,000m and 10,000m are her main events, and she has steadily improved her performances on the international stage.

She entered the Asian Games after a strong 2026 season. In March, she clocked a personal best of 32:02.43 in the 10,000m at The TEN in California. A month later, she improved her 5,000m personal best to 15:16.20.

Seema also won silver in the 5,000m at the 2025 FISU World University Games and gold in the senior women’s race at the 2024 Asian Cross Country Championships in Hong Kong.

Animesh Kujur, Gurindervir reach 100m semifinals

Earlier on Thursday, India also made progress in the men’s 100m as Animesh Kujur and national record holder Gurindervir Singh qualified for the semifinals.

Kujur finished third in Heat 1 with a time of 10.36 seconds, while Gurindervir was second in Heat 4 in 10.38 seconds. The top three athletes from each heat qualified automatically, allowing both Indians to book their spots in the next round.

The men’s 100m semifinals are scheduled for Friday, giving India another chance to add to its athletics medal tally.