Who is Simran Sharma? Star Indian athlete who won gold in women’s 200m T12 event at Asian Para Games

Meet India's para-athlete Simran Sharma won gold in the women's 200m T12 event at the Asian Para Games with a record time of 24.80 seconds.

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Simran Sharma won gold and Tejalben Damor won Bronze in Women's 200m T12 (Photo - PCI)

India won two medals in the women’s 200m T12 race at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday. The event was held at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

Simran won gold with a record time of 24.80 seconds. She had won silver at the last Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. This time, she finished 1.32 seconds faster than her previous time.

Tejalben Damor also won a medal, taking bronze with her best time of 25.23 seconds.

Iran’s Hajar Safarzadeh finished the women’s 200m T12 race in 25.02 seconds. She finished between India’s Simran, who won gold, and Tejalben Damor, who took bronze.

Meanwhile, Preeti Pal won silver in the women’s 200m T35 race with a time of 29.53 seconds. China’s Zhou Xia won gold by setting a new Games record of 28.03 seconds.

Preeti also improved her result from the 2022 Asian Para Games, where she finished fourth. This time, she was 2.66 seconds faster than her earlier timing.

Other than that Simran Sharma is known for her brilliance as she also helped her country to achieve many milestone in some grand stages. Speaking about her achievements for India, Simran has won many medals for India in athletics. At the 2024 Paralympic Games, she won a bronze medal in the women’s 200m T12 race. She also took part in the 100m T12 race and finished fourth. At the Asian Para Games 2022, held in 2023, she won two silver medals.

Simran has also won medals at the World Para Athletics Championships. In 2025, she won gold in the 100m T12 race and silver in the 200m T12 race. She won a gold medal at the 2024 championships too. In 2021, she won one gold and one silver medal. She also won a gold medal at the 2019 championships.

Apart from these events, Simran has done well in India. She won two gold medals at the Indian Open in 2025. In 2026 she won another gold medal in the 100m T12 race at the Indian Open. Her results show that she has been doing well in athletics for many years.