Who is Thea Frodin? Played Serena Williams in Will Smith-starrer ‘King Richards’, who lost to Elena Rybakina in US Open 2026 first round

Thea was only 12 when she was selected for King Richard, a 2021 film starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus Williams

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File photo of Thea Frodin. (Credits: X)

Five years after appearing as Serena Williams’ younger self in the film King Richard, 17-year-old Thea Frodin made her Grand Slam debut in the first round of the on-going US Open at the Flushing Meadows. The American youngster has had an exceptional journey, transitioning from the big screen to the tennis court in just a few years’ time.

Frodin faced a huge challenge in her first match as she went up against world No. 2 Elena Rybakina at the Grandstand. The teenager might have lost 6-3, 6-2 but the occasion marked the beginning of her career at the highest level. Rybakina, who won the 2026 Australian Open, moved into the second round, while Frodin walked away from her first WTA Tour match with valuable experience.

Thea was only 12 when she was selected for King Richard, a 2021 film starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus Williams. The film depicts the Williams sisters’ early years and their rise in tennis.

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Thea Frodin did not play Serena herself in the film. She served as the tennis body double for actress Demi Singleton, who portrayed a young Serena. The 17-year-old’s job was to perform the tennis movements and shots that were shown on screen.

Her own tennis ability helped her land the opportunity after she had been competing successfully in junior tournaments in California.

Frodin spent about six months on the film set and worked alongside actors including Will Smith. She has said that copying Serena’s strokes was not difficult because she had watched the 23-time Grand Slam champion for years.

Thea Frodin’s background

Born and raised in Southern California, Thea Frodin started playing tennis at a young age. She was already highly rated as a junior when she was 12 and later moved through the American junior circuit. Her father, Mathias, is Swedish, while her mother was born in France and grew up in Gabon. Frodin also holds Swedish citizenship.

Her route to the 2026 US Open came through the USTA Billie Jean King Girls’ 18s National Championships. Frodin won the 18s singles title in San Diego in August, earning a wildcard into the US Open main draw.

Her debut came against one of the best players in the world and this year’s Australian Open champion and even though Frodin lost, she gained valuable experience. She will be hoping to build on this start and rise to become to a top tennis player, just like the character stunt double she played in the movie King Richards.