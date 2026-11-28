Who was Bronson Reed? WWE wrestler dies at 38 due to medical complications

The Australian wrestler's death comes weeks after he suffered reported injuries during a segment at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia

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Who was Bronson Reed? WWE wrestler dies at 38 due to medical complications. (Photo: X)

The world of WWE has been hit by sad news as Australian professional wrestler Bronson Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, has died at the age of 38. WWE confirmed his death on Friday, November 27, stating that he passed away due to medical complications.

The announcement came as a shock to wrestling fans, especially as Reed had recently been part of WWE programming. The company paid tribute to the wrestler, describing him as a larger-than-life personality, a devoted family man and a beloved colleague.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans,” WWE said in its statement.

Reed’s death came just weeks after his appearance at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7. During the event, he was involved in a segment with fellow wrestler Oba Femi, who threw him off the entrance stage and through tables.

Reports following the incident said Reed had suffered multiple broken ribs and a kidney injury. He reportedly stayed in Saudi Arabia for medical treatment before returning home on November 18. However, WWE has not confirmed whether the injuries sustained at Crown Jewel were connected to his death.

WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/5ttxdSi3kb — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026

Who was Bronson Reed?

Born in Adelaide, Australia, Jermaine Haley began his professional wrestling career in 2007. Before becoming known as Bronson Reed, he competed on the independent wrestling circuit under the ring names Jonah Rock and J-Rock.

He joined WWE in 2019 and initially competed in its developmental brand, NXT. Reed made a name for himself with his strength, size and powerful in-ring style. One of the biggest achievements of his first WWE run came in May 2021, when he defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship.

However, WWE released him in August 2021. He continued wrestling outside the company, competing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact Wrestling before returning to WWE in December 2022.

His second stint proved successful, as he gradually became a regular face on WWE’s main roster. In 2024, Reed won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania XL, adding another major achievement to his career.

He was also part of The Vision, a WWE faction that included Bron Breakker and Austin Theory. His signature move, the Tsunami, a powerful splash from the top rope, became one of his most recognisable moves.

Reed’s death has left the wrestling community mourning the loss of a performer who had become an important part of WWE’s roster. He is survived by his wife Paige and their daughter.