Who was Neeraj Yadav? Three-time Asian Para Games gold medallist dies by suicide

India's chief para athletics coach S. Satyanarayana confirmed this development, stating that Neeraj might have been depressed after missing out on the Asian Para Games 2026

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/who-was-neeraj-yadav-three-time-asian-para-games-gold-medallist-dies-by-suicide-8539982/ Copy

Neeraj Yadav was found dead inside a flat. (Photo: X)

A heartbreaking news has come today from Indian para sports as three-time Asian Para Games gold medallist Neeraj Yadav committed suicide and passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. This development has sent major shockwaves in India’s para-athletics scene and it comes just days after the conclusion of the 2026 Asiad para games at Aichi and Nagoya.

India had returned with a record breaking tally of 114 medals from Japan with para-athletics having the biggest share, bringing home 65 medals alone. However, the contingent’s best-ever performance has been marred by the news of Neeraj Yadav’s passing.

The F55 para-athlete, who majorly competed in throwing events, reportedly consumed poison inside his flat on Tuesday night. India’s chief para-athletics coach S. Satyanarayana confirmed this development to Times of India and revealed that Neeraj might have taken this step out of disappointment after missing out on India’s Asian Para Games contingent.

Paralympic champion and para javelin thrower Sumit Antil was among those present in Delhi’s GTB hospital where the postmortem is currently underway.

“Yes, Neeraj has died by suicide. That is what I have also come to know. I have been told that he consumed poison at his flat last night. This is extremely unfortunate and tragic,” Chief para-athletics coach S. Satyanarayana told TOI.

While Satyanarayana refrained from drawing conclusions about Neeraj Yadav’s suicide, the former did confirm that missing out on the Asian Para Games would have been a big jolt for him since winning a medal there guarantees substantial cash awards from the Indian government.

Satyanarayana also revealed that Neeraj was suspended due to doping charges. This was a major reason why the F55 para-athlete was overlooked during Asian Para Games selection.

“He would have been looking forward to competing at these Games. Medals at the Asian Para Games can bring substantial government cash wards and opportunities for stable employment. But his suspension had not ended and he could not compete. It is possible that this affected him deeply, but we cannot say for certain what he was going through,” Satyanarayana concluded.

The real reason behind his death is yet to be confirmed but it is surely a tragic news for Indian para-sports in general.

Neeraj majorly competed in throwing events like Javelin and Discus across F54/55/56 categories. At the 2018 Jakarta games, Neeraj had won javelin throw F55 gold and four years later at Hangzhou, he won a discus throw gold before defending his javelin title.