World Chess Champion D Gukesh unbothered about his negative record against Sindarov ahead of world title defence

Gukesh will begin his title defence from November 24 onwards in a classical 14-game contest against Asia number 1 Javokhir Sindarov

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File photo of Gukesh. (IANS)

Reigning world chess champion Dommaraju Gukesh is not worried about the challenge that he will face during his title defense at the upcoming World Chess Championship 2026 in Geneva, where the 20-year-old will take on Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov for the world crown.

Gukesh had claimed the title two years ago (2024) after beating China’s Ding Liren in Singapore and became the 18th and youngest ever undisputed world champion. In front of him will be Javokhir Sindarov, who is currently the Asian number 1 with a rating of 2782 as of November 2026.

This will only be the third time that Gukesh will be locking horns with Sindarov and second time in 2026. The two had faced each other at the Tata Steel Masters earlier this year, with the contest ending in a 0.5-0.5 draw.

In their previous meetings on 2018 and 2022, Sindarov had the better of Gukesh as the former won twice by 1-0 in the Moscow Open and Sharjah Masters respectively.

Having never won a match against the Uzbekistani, it’s normal for Gukesh to be under pressure in the build-up to the contest. However, the reigning world champion shrugged all that off and expressed confidence in the pre-tournament press conference.

“Well, I don’t think I’m here to defend anything. I’m here to win it all over again, I think. So that’s the mindset I’m in. I think the preparation differs from match to match. Also, in 2024, I was playing a lot more than I did this year”, Gukesh said.

Gukesh then spoke about the importance of enjoying himself during training sessions and claimed that working hard, along with the right people, becomes a lot more fun.

“Sometimes it just feels like hard work. When you do certain kinds of work, sometimes it feels like fun and creativity flowing around. Working with the team that I enjoy being around is one of the most important things for me,” Gukesh added.

Much more experienced

The 20-year-old Indian Grandmaster also revealed that he is in a much better head space and feels much more confident than he did two years ago against Ding Liren. Just like a true champion, Gukesh stated that his victory in 2024 is history now and that he will be back to square one when he sits in front of Sindarov.

“Compared to the last time, it feels like I’m more experienced coming into the match, but whatever has happened till now just gets erased when we sit at the table for Game 1. It’s a completely different match, completely different opponent, different place. So I’m not really thinking about other things, just giving my best for these 14 games,” Gukesh concluded.

Gukesh will enter the contest against Sindarov as the only player to have experienced what it’s like to participate in a world championship match.

The 14-game classical match will start from November 24 at the Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny, Geneva.