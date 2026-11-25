World Chess Championship 2026: Champ D Gukesh draws first game against Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov

D Gukesh started his FIDE World Championship title defence with a draw against Javokhir Sindarov. The Indian will play with white pieces in Game 2.

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India's defending world champion D Gukesh (Photo: International Chess Federation)

India’s defending world champion D Gukesh began his FIDE World Championship title defence with a draw against Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov on Tuesday. The two players shared a point after an intense opening game in which both showed patience and strong calculation skills.

Gukesh, who played with the black pieces, faced some early pressure but managed to keep the position under control. The Indian grandmaster found accurate moves to avoid defeat and draw the game, even with low time on the clock toward the end.

The first game was for both players to see how the other played the game. Sindarov tried to put pressure on the defending champion but Gukesh held his cool and defended his position well.

Gukesh Handles Early Pressure With Berlin Defence

The opening stages saw Gukesh choose the Berlin Defence against Sindarov’s Ruy Lopez. It was an interesting choice from the Indian, as he had played this opening only three times before the championship.

His better-placed pieces and superior pawn-structure gave Sindarov a small edge in the middlegame. But Gukesh defended well and did not allow his opponent to convert the advantage into a winning position.

The Uzbek player later sacrificed a pawn to make the game more complicated. Gukesh played the correct moves even when he had very little time on his clock.

Fivefold Repetition Ends First Game In A Draw

There was a brief moment when Gukesh appeared to have a chance to take control of the game. However, Sindarov handled the situation carefully and avoided giving the Indian any major opportunity.

Both players repeated the same position several times before agreeing to a draw. Interestingly, the position appeared five times during the game. Under chess rules, a threefold repetition can also be used to claim a draw.

The result means both players begin the championship with half a point each. Gukesh will now have the advantage of playing with the white pieces in the second game.

FIDE World Championship: Format, Rules And Prize Money

The world championship match will feature 14 classical games. The first player to reach 7.5 points will be declared the winner. If both players finish with seven points each, shorter-format tie-break games will decide the champion.

Players will receive 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by an additional 30 minutes. A 30-second increment will also be added after every move from move 41.

Quick draws by mutual agreement are not permitted before the completion of 40 moves. However, players can still draw through threefold repetition or stalemate.

The total prize fund for the championship is USD 2.5 million. Each victory is worth USD 200,000, while the remaining prize money will be divided equally between the players. In case the match goes to tie-breaks, the winner will pocket USD 1.3 million and the runner up will get USD 1.2 million.

The first game ended in a draw and now all eyes will be on Game 2 where Gukesh will be looking to make the most of his first opportunity with the white pieces.