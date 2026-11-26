World Chess Championship 2026: D Gukesh, Javokhir Sindarov agree to draw after just 20 moves in Game 2

D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov played out a 20-move draw in Game 2 of the World Chess Championship 2026 in Geneva. The match score is now 1-1.

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Javokhir Sindarov (L) and D Gukesh (R) (Photo: X)

Defending world champion D Gukesh and challenger Javokhir Sindarov played out another draw in the second game of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2026 here on Wednesday. The Indian grandmaster, playing with the white pieces, could not find a way to break through Sindarov’s solid defense.

Both players agreed to a draw after just 20 moves, making it a relatively short contest compared to their opening game. With this result, the championship score remains level at 1-1, as both grandmasters continue their search for the first victory.

The second game lasted around two hours and saw Sindarov handle Gukesh’s opening moves with confidence.

Gukesh plays London System vs Sindarov

For the first time in the championship, playing with the white pieces, Gukesh went in for the London System, a popular chess opening that allows the player to build up a strong position without taking any unnecessary early risks.

However, Sindarov appeared well prepared for the Indian’s approach. The Uzbek grandmaster responded confidently and managed to neutralise Gukesh’s early attacking plans.

Sindarov also created pressure on the kingside with an important pawn move. Gukesh spent considerable time thinking about his next moves, which put him behind on the clock.

The Indian champion played it safe rather than taking risks in search of an advantage.

Why Did Gukesh And Sindarov Agree To A Draw?

As the match wore on neither player could fashion a clear winning opportunity. Gukesh was also taking more time on his moves and Sindarov looked comfortable with his position.

The players continued repeating their moves, eventually reaching a position that allowed a draw through the threefold repetition rule.

The second game ended quickly, the two grandmasters shaking hands after 20 moves. The outcome gave Sindarov another vital half point and Gukesh too avoided taking unnecessary risks.

The result was particularly notable because Gukesh generally prefers to fight for longer in his games rather than settle for an early draw.

Gukesh vs Sindarov: What Happens Next?

The championship is a 14-game series and after the first two games were tied the score is 1-1. So far, neither player has been able to get ahead.

The focus will now shift to Game 3, scheduled for Thursday, November 26. Sindarov will have the white pieces, while Gukesh will play with black.

Both players will be looking to create more winning chances and take the first lead in the title contest. The championship winner will be the first player to reach 7.5 points across the 14 classical games. If the scores remain level after all the scheduled games, shorter-format tie-breaks will decide the winner.