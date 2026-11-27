World Chess Championship 2026: D Gukesh’s surprise move stuns Javokhir Sindarov as Game 3 ends in 60-move draw

World Chess Championship 2026: Gukesh surprises Sindarov with Rio de Janeiro Variation in Game 3. 60-move draw leaves score level at 1.5-1.5 in Geneva.

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World Chess Championship 2026: D Gukesh (L) and Javokhir Sindarov (R) (Image: X)

Defending World Champion D Gukesh and challenger Javokhir Sindarov played a 60-move thriller in Game 3 of the World Chess Championship 2026 in Geneva on Thursday. Both players kept pushing for a win, both made almost no mistakes, and in the end, nobody could break the other. The game ended in a draw, and the match score is now level at 1.5-1.5 after three games. Friday is a rest day, and Game 4 will be played on Saturday, where Gukesh will have the white pieces.

Sindarov started the game with white pieces. He played 1.e4, and Gukesh once again answered with the Berlin Defence. But this time, Gukesh had a big surprise ready. He played the rare Rio de Janeiro Variation with 5…Be7. Sindarov was not ready for this deep preparation, and he started thinking for a long time. Gukesh played his first 15 moves in just 2 minutes and 12 seconds. Sindarov took almost 58 minutes for the same 15 moves. That time difference became the biggest story of the game.

Game 3 | Salesforce FIDE World Championship

◽️White: Javokhir Sindarov

◾️Black: Gukesh D

⚔️ Result: 0.5-0.5

♟ Match score: 1.5-1.5

↔️ Game length: 60 moves

Opening: Ruy Lopez

⚙️ Variation: Berlin Defense

#GukeshSindarov https://t.co/xLbuw1qYyP — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 26, 2026

Gukesh’s Surprise Opening Shocks Sindarov

Gukesh did not play the normal 5…Nd6 line from Game 1. He went for 5…Be7, and then later moved into the old Cordel Variation, which was mostly seen in the 1980s and 1990s. Sindarov admitted after the game that his team had checked this move, but not so deep.

“Today my opponent was really well prepared. We checked this move 5…Be7, but not that deep. I was surprised. I thought I got a very good position, but my opponent was really well prepared. I was just trying to find some chances because I was playing as White.”

Time Pressure Drama Till Move 40

For a long time, Sindarov was fighting against the clock also. He had only 6 seconds left before playing his 40th move. If he had not played in time, he would have lost. But he stayed calm and made the move. Gukesh also tried many ideas to create winning chances. He brought his king to the centre of the board and tried rook moves and exchange sacrifices.

“I think I played 21…Kd7, hoping for something. But I knew it shouldn’t really be anything more than just fine for Black. I was trying to make some ideas, like …Rb8, …Rb5 and some exchange sacrifice on c5, but I never really managed to make it happen. Obviously, here I was hoping for …e6; I was just looking at different kinds of exchange sacrifices, but none of it really worked. I think the game got super interesting once he played 29. f4,” Gukesh said.

Gukesh Jokes About Spassky

After the game, Gukesh was asked if he knew about the old 1988 game of Boris Spassky which had the same opening line. Gukesh smiled and gave a funny answer.

“Yeah, I can reveal that Spassky is not one of my seconds. (laughs) But yeah, I was aware of the game,” Gukesh said.

He also said he felt comfortable in the position even though the structure looked a little ugly for Black.

“After 15…Qc4, I knew the position was already pretty much equal, but it’s still a little bit of an ugly structure for Black. So I knew it would be a game, but I felt pretty comfortable in the sense that I had a lot more time, and I knew some of the plans in this structure,” he added.

The game finally reached an opposite-coloured bishop endgame, which is known as a dead draw. Both players agreed to a draw after 60 moves. The match is still fully open. First player to reach 7.5 points in this 14-game match will become the World Champion. Gukesh will now try to use his white pieces in Game 4 to take the lead.