World Chess Championship: Kasparov backs Gukesh as Carlsen tips Sindarov for Title clash

Former world champion Garry Kasparov backs D Gukesh to defend his world title against Javokhir Sindarov. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Kasparov backs Gukesh, Carlsen tips Sindarov in World Title showdown (Image - X)

Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov has backed India’s D Gukesh to retain his FIDE World Chess Championship title against Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov. Kasparov believes Gukesh’s experience of playing under pressure in major tournaments could give him an advantage in the upcoming title battle.

Although Sindarov has enjoyed better results in their previous classical encounters, the Russian chess legend feels that experience could prove decisive when the two players meet for the biggest prize in chess. The championship is scheduled to take place from November 24 to December 12.

Gukesh, who became the youngest world champion in chess history, will now look to defend his crown against a challenging opponent. However, Kasparov believes the Indian grandmaster has the qualities required to handle the pressure of another world championship match.

Garry Kasparov Explains Why D Gukesh Has An Edge Over Sindarov

Sindarov currently leads Gukesh 2.5-0.5 in their classical chess meetings. However, both of the Uzbek player’s victories came before Gukesh claimed the world title.

Kasparov feels that the Indian player’s experience in high-pressure matches makes him a slightly stronger contender. Speaking in Antwerp, the former world champion explained why he was backing Gukesh.

“Sindarov provides more entertainment, but experience is important. Gukesh has that. You can hardly beat him. That is why I give him a slightly better chance. It is not important how long you prepare for a match; experience is usually the deciding factor,” Kasparov said.

Magnus Carlsen Backs Sindarov, Questions Gukesh’s Approach

While Kasparov has picked Gukesh, former world champion Magnus Carlsen has a different opinion. The Norwegian believes Sindarov could have an advantage because Gukesh sometimes takes unnecessary risks during games.

Carlsen also pointed towards the Indian player’s tendency to remain overly optimistic about certain positions, which can lead to difficult situations on the board.

“I don’t think it’s a secret to most people that his evaluations are way too optimistic. That kind of makes him take way more chances than he should.

“I think especially now that his confidence hasn’t been too high, he just tries to do a little bit too much,” Carlsen had said.

Meanwhile, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Alireza Firouzja consider the contest evenly balanced, while Anish Giri believes Sindarov has a slight advantage.

D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov: World Championship Format And Prize Money

The championship will feature 14 classical games, with the first player to reach 7.5 points declared the winner. If the scores remain level after the scheduled games, shorter time controls will be used to decide the champion.

Each player will have 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by an additional 30 seconds per move from the 41st move onwards. Players cannot agree to a draw before completing 40 moves, although draws through threefold repetition or stalemate remain possible.

The match carries a total prize pool of USD 2.5 million. Each victory in the classical games will be worth USD 200,000, with the remaining prize money divided equally. If the contest goes into a tiebreak, the winner will receive USD 1.3 million, while the runner-up will take home USD 1.2 million.