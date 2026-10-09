‘You will create history’: Kumkum Mohod opens up on father’s sacrifices after Asian Games 2026 gold | EXCLUSIVE

Asian Games gold medallist Kumkum Mohod tells India.com how her father’s support shaped her journey and how she stayed focused against top Korean and Chinese archers. Scroll down to read complete story.

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India’s gold medallist Kumkum Mohod (Photo: Agency)

At just 17, Kumkum Mohod has already made her mark on Indian archery with a historic gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. The young archer from Amravati held her nerve in a tense final to claim the individual recurve title.

In an exclusive interview with India.com, she opened up about staying focused against top international opponents, her father’s sacrifices and how Virat Kohli inspires her.

Kumkum Mohod on facing Korean and Chinese Archers

Kumkum made history at the Asian Games by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve medal at the event. She claimed gold after beating Oh Ye-jin in a tense final that went into a shoot-off. With the contest level at 5-5 after five sets, Oh scored an eight with her final arrow before Kumkum hit a perfect 10 to seal the title.

She also defeated South Korea’s world and Olympic champion Kang Chaeyoung on her way to gold. Despite facing some of the biggest names in the sport, the young Indian said she prefers to focus on her own performance rather than the reputation of her opponents.

“I don’t look at who my opponent is going to be. I don’t understand why everyone keeps talking about the Koreans, but I had already said the day before that they have to hit the target, and I have to hit the target too. So, I don’t have to think about who my opponent is. I just have to focus on my own game. Whoever the opponent may be, I have to give my best,” Kumkum told india.com.

Father’s support helped Kumkum through tough times

Behind Kumkum’s success is the support of her family, especially her father, Anil Mohod, who backed her dream even when the journey was difficult. His sacrifices included buying her a second-hand bow with his savings.

“My father, Anil Mohod, has supported me a lot. During tough times, some parents tell their children to give up, saying, ‘Leave it, don’t do it, you can’t do it.’ But my parents have never said anything like that. They have always motivated me. Even when I wasn’t performing well earlier, they never told me to quit. My father still tells me, ‘Kumkum, you will win a medal; you are the one who will create history.’ His motivation helps me a lot,” Kumkum said.

Why Virat Kohli inspires the young archer

Kumkum also spoke about her admiration for Indian cricket star Virat Kohli. She said his discipline, grounded nature and continued hard work are the qualities she appreciates most.

“Actually, I like his discipline. He is still grounded despite his age. He still works hard. I like that about him. If I meet him… I haven’t thought about asking him a question yet,” she added.

Kumkum on partnering with Dhiraj Bommadevara

Kumkum also spoke about her experience of partnering with Dhiraj Bommadevara in the recurve mixed team event at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The Indian duo clinched the silver medal, and Kumkum credited Dhiraj’s support and encouragement for helping her stay relaxed and enjoy the competition without worrying too much about the result.

“Yes, I felt very good. The way he motivates us. He told me that we win or lose.

“But we have to enjoy the match. If you do something wrong, he says it is my fault. And if I do something wrong, he says it is his fault.

“So, don’t take anything. Just do your thing. You don’t have to worry about anything,” the 17 year-old-said.

The second season of the Archery Premier League (APL) is being held from October 8 to 18, 2026, at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road in Hyderabad, Telangana.