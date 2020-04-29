India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane made the most of his time staying indoors during the coronavirus lockdown as he recalled his 262-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli against Australia in 2014 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during an Instagram Live session with his new IPL team Delhi Capitals. Rahane said he had a positive mindset and was thinking of scoring runs as the ball was old. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Feature in Dinesh Chandimal's All-Time Test XI

"Frankly when I was seating inside the dressing room, Virat and Murali Vijay were batting and then when I went out to bat, our score was 170 for 3. The ball had become old till then. I was thinking how can I attack and score runs. I was not thinking about surviving. When I went, initially I took my time for 25-30 minutes. Once I got to know about the wicket, our communication backed our instincts," Rahane told in the Instagram live session.

Rahane hit a fluent 147 off 171 balls at a strike rate of 85, while Kohli went on to hit a 169 off 272 balls. The Boxing Day Test ended in a draw.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted a mammoth 530 in their first innings as Steve Smith top-scored with 192 off 305 balls. India fell 65 runs of Australia’s first innings score as the visitor’s posted 465 runs.

Both Rahane and Kohli, who were slated to play for their respective IPL franchises will have to wait as the T20 tournament has been indefinitely postponed because of the pandemic.