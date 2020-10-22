We are living in a time when almost our every need and care is taken care of by just the tap of a button on our ever-improving smartphones. Be it an appointment with a doctor or booking the next holiday destination, you name it and there’s an app or a website at the ready to cater to your need. Also Read - UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play For Juventus During Clash Against Lionel Messi's Barcelona?

Hudle is the latest in the list of platforms that aims to simplify our need to relax and pursue passion, the passion here being sports. Like dozens of apps that help you book seats for cinema halls or flights, Hudle exists to help you connect with like-minded sports enthusiasts and book facilities within or near your place of residence.

Hudle was co-founded by Suhail Narain as a sports events and experiential company before he was joined by Arjun Verma as a member of the core team. After working on ground with sports businesses and recreational sports players and understanding the major disconnect between the two, the idea of the tech products was conceived; which would target both the B2C as well as the B2B side of the ecosystem. Recently, they announced India international Ajinkya Rahane as their brand ambassador.

In an exclusive interview with India.com. Hudle CEO Narain opens up on his start up, the challenges and what separates their platform from others.

EXCERPTS :-

The plan looks ambitious on paper. In a country where infrastructure is still a big hurdle, how Hudle plans to tackle that?

Since 2015, India has seen a major boom in sports infrastructure; especially private. There were 1500 private sports venues in India in 2015 which has increased to 7500 in 2019 and is projected to double to 15000 by 2024. We believe that by providing proper solutions and removing operational and business roadblocks faced by companies looking to venture into sports infrastructure we are creating a platform for major investment in private sports infrastructure in the near future.

Most of the parks/stadiums/courts are usually owned by the government in the country. So, is there a plan to work with the authorities?

Government owned infrastructure is mostly unorganised with minimal to no tech intervention yet and manpower heavy operations management. With Hudle’s equal focus on solving the B2B side of the sports ecosystem with its partner software and on ground facility management services, helping government facilities streamline operations (membership management, staff management etc.) would be our primary focus along with helping them increase business through the B2C platform.

Virtual gaming and entertainment centres have seen immense growth and popularity. Is that a threat (competition wise)?

Virtual gaming does not pose a competitive threat to actual fitness and recreational sports as the target audience for both would not forego one to choose the other. Both industries function independently where the TG could be independent or common but not mutually exclusive. We have also seen an increased focus towards physical wellness in recent years be it by the government through it Khelo India campaign or corporates through its increased budgets on corporate wellness and employee engagement programs.

We are living in extraordinary times. How has Hudle adjusted itself to this health crisis and ensured the new norms are strictly adhered to?

Hudle has helped solve major operations management problems being faced by gyms, sports centres etc. with their B2B partner software in the current COVID situation. In these unprecedented times, proper booking management, contact tracing (keeping track of each person visiting the venue), minimum cash transactions etc. being very important to function has seen venues shifting all their bookings on the platform and using the partner software to streamline operations.

How is Hudle different from other such platforms?

Unlike other platforms which are linear in their approach in targeting just the customers Hudle’s solution revolves around: A Two Way Market Place – which focuses on finding tech solutions for both the consumer (B2C sport discovery platform) and sports business owner (B2B operations management software)

Secondly, it follows an online and business model – which focuses on giving the consumer a 360 degree sports solution through its tech product and on ground event, coaching & venue management services.