Home

Sports

Our Players Stepped Up When Needed, Says Tamil Thalaivas Coach Ashan Kumar

Our Players Stepped Up When Needed, Says Tamil Thalaivas Coach Ashan Kumar

Ashan Kumar said that the team has faith in the younger players in the squad.

Tamil Thalaivas defeated Dabang Delhi 42-31 in the PKL on Sunday.

Ahmedabad, 04th December 2023: Dressed in their inimitable yellow and blue uniform, the Tamil Thalaivas put in a splendid performance, opening their campaign in the landmark 10th Season of the Pro Kabaddi League with a 42-31 win against Dabang Delhi K.C. For the Tamil Thalaivas, the star of the night was Ajinkya Pawar, who scored 21 points.

Trending Now

Tamil Thalaivas coach Ashan Kumar was understandably delighted, and he said, “This was our first game this season, and we wanted to ensure we start the 10th season of PKL well. It was good for us as a team that all our players stepped up when required and produced the kind of performance that we needed. I am very happy about that.”

You may like to read

On the night, it was Ajinkya Pawar who stole the limelight with a clinical performance on the mat. Speaking about his outing, Pawar said, “We were keen to play with confidence and initiative, just like our coach asked us. After the match, our coach congratulated me, but also told me that I have to keep up the good work and also keep improving as the season goes on.”

Ashan Kumar further added that the team has faith in the younger players in the squad, saying, “We have a few young players in the squad. And I have worked with my players in a way that I can address their strengths and weaknesses, and the technical side of things. For me, it is important to look at our abilities before we look at the which opposition has what line-up. There was no additional pressure on our side and the players were happy, which was reflected in our game.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.