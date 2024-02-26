'Our Young Team...': Virat Kohli Hails Indian Team After Test Series Victory Against England

Home

This is the first time since Kohli's debut that he missed the whole Test series at homesoil. Team India were with a lot of youngsters against England.

New Delhi: India star batter Virat Kohli who is out of the Test series against England lavished praise on Indian youngsters for winning the fourth Test match against England. With this India have sealed the series against three Lions. This is India’s consecutive 17th series victory on home soil.

Kohli who was recently spotted in London after becoming a father for the second time took his ‘X’ just after India’s victory and hailed India’s youngsters for their brilliant performance in the series so far.

YES!!! 🇮🇳

Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience.@BCCI — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 26, 2024

