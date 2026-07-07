Outgoing Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood asked to submit written complaint to PCB by THIS former cricketer

Shan Masood has been told to put his side of the story in writing and send it directly to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

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File photo of Shan Masood. (Credits: X)

Following his official sacking as Pakistan’s Test captain, Shan Masood has been advised to submit a formal, written complaint directly to the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi by former cricketer Ramiz Raja. The decision to remove Masood comes in the wake of the Green Army’s miserable run in the longest format of the game wherein they recently suffered a 2-0 whitewash against Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s selectors heavily criticized Masood’s leadership upon his dismissal, pointing out a string of poor tactical calls. Under his tenure, the team managed just four wins in 16 Test matches, while suffering 12 defeats.

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Selectors specifically slammed his poor over-rate management, highly questionable toss decisions and a general lack of tactical direction on the field. This dismal record left Pakistan languishing at the bottom of the World Test Championship points table, forcing the board to take drastic action and reappoint Babar Azam as the Test captain.

In the aftermath of his removal, Shan Masood has been told to put his side of the story in writing and send it directly to Naqvi. The directive, given by Ramiz Raja, is intended to let the outgoing captain highlight the internal challenges, management issues, and selection limitations he faced during his stint, rather than taking the entire blame for the team’s historic collapse.

“If I were in Shan Masood’s position, I would have submitted a written complaint. How can you expect different results when you’re repeatedly given an average group of players? If the quality of the squad isn’t good enough, the captain inevitably ends up carrying the blame,” Ramiz Raja said.

The structural shake-up also impacts the coaching department, with red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed being removed from his role. The PCB is looking to transition Sarfaraz into development and grassroots roles, such as managing the under-19 or Pakistan ‘A’ squads.

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Meanwhile, the board has already opened talks with legendary former players Younis Khan and Muhammad Hafeez to take over the coaching duties. With Babar Azam back at the helm, the PCB hopes to quickly steady the ship ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming international Test assignments.

Pakistan’s next Test series is an away one against the West Indies where they will embark on a 2-match series, followed by a 3 Tests in England over the next 3 months.