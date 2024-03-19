Home

OV vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Old Victorians vs Jinnah Brescia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 3.30 PM IST March 19, Tuesday

OV vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints

OV vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Old Victorians will lock horns against Jinnah Brescia for the upcoming match of the ongoing European Cricket League T10. The match will take place at Cartama Oval in Cartama.

TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Old Victorians and Jinnah Brescia will take place at 3 PM IST

Time – 3.30 PM IST, March 19 Tuesday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

OV vs JIB Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Jamie Watling, Hassan Ahmad and Nisar Ahmed

Batters: Jonty Jenner, Sharukh Nawaz and Asad Tanveer(c)

All-Rounders: Waseem Ahmad and Bilal Khan(vc)

Bowlers: James Duckett, Muhammad Imran and Scott Simpson.

OV vs JIB Probable Playing XIs

Jinnah Brescia (JIB): Sharukh Nawaz, Hassan Ahmad, Shahbaz Masood, Nisar Ahmed, Janaka Wass, Jaspinder Singh, Muhammad Imran, Rukhsar Ahmed, Waseem Ahmad, Muhammad Rizwan and Bilal Khan

Old Victorians (OV): Jamie Watling, Charlie Brennan, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Corbel, Luke Gallichan, James Duckett, Scott Simpson, Rob Duckett, Theo Pullman, Louis Kelly and Edward Giles.

Squads

Jinnah Brescia (JIB): Muhammad Imran, Janaka Wass, Sharukh Nawaz, Waseem Ahmad, Rukhsar Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan, Nisar Ahmed, Hassan Ahmad, Mirza Umair, Bilal Khan, Humza Ishtiaq, Jaspinder Singh and Shahbaz Masood

Old Victorians (OV): Jonty Jenner, Luke Gallichan, Elliot Corbel, James Duckett, Edward Giles, Scott Simpson, Charlie Brennan, Jamie Watling, Louis Kelly, Theo Pullman, Jack Stevens, Matthew Webb, Rob Duckett and Grant Donaldson

