OVI vs LNS Dream11 Tips And Prediction The Hundred Men

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's OVI vs LNS at Kennington Oval, London: In match no. 16 The Hundred Men 2021, London Spirit will take on Oval Invincibles at the Kennington Oval, London – August 14 on Saturday. The Hundred Men OVI vs LNS match will begin at 11 PM IST. Oval Invincibles is currently placed at the fourth position on the points table of this season of The Hundred Men, whereas London Spirit is currently placed at the third spot on the points table. Oval Invincibles played three matches in this season of The Hundred Men where they managed to win one game while London Spirit also played three matches in this season where they won two games.

TOSS: The The Hundred Men match toss between Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit will take place at 10.30 PM (IST) – August 14.

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

OVI vs LNS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Adam Rossington, Sam Billings, Josh Inglis

Batsmen – Eoin Morgan, Colin Ingram, Jason Roy (C)

All-rounders – Sunil Narine (VC), Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers – Tom Curran, B. Wheal, Blake Cullen

OVI vs LNS Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings (C/wk), Colin Ingram, Alex Blake, Laurie Evans, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reece Topley, Nathan Sowter.

London Spirit: Adam Rossington, Luis Reece, Josh Inglis, Joe Cracknell, Eoin Morgan (C), David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane.

OVI vs LNS SQUADS

Oval Invincibles (OVI): Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings (wk/C), Alex Blake, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reece Topley, Nathan Sowter, Jordan Cox, Brandon Glover, Jordan Clark, Laurie Evans, Sandeep Lamichhane.

London Spirit (LNS): Adam Rossington (wk), Luis Reece, Josh Inglis, Joe Cracknell, Eoin Morgan (C), Ravi Bopara, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Joe Denly, Jade Dernbach, David Wiese, Mohammad Amir.

