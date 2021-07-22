OVI vs MNR Dream11 Tips And Prediction The Hundred Men

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's OVI vs MNR at Kennington Oval, London: In the season opener of The Hundred Men tournament, Manchester Originals will take on Oval Invincibles at the Kennington Oval, London – July 22 on Thursday. The Hundred Men OVI vs MNR match will begin at 11 PM IST. Both teams are well-equipped with some highly-skilled cricketers who are experienced individuals when it comes to T20 cricket. Jos Butler, Colin Munro and Carlos Brathwaite are some of the players Manchester Originals will be reliant on. On the other hand, the Curran brothers, Jason Roy and Sunil Narine will form the core of the Oval Invincibles squad. Here is the The Hundred Men Dream11 Guru Tips and OVI vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men, OVI vs MNR Fantasy Cricket Prediction The Hundred Men, Probable XIs for OVI vs MNR The Hundred match.

TOSS: The The Hundred Men match toss between Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) – July 22.

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

OVI vs MNR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Jos Buttler (C)

Batsmen – Colin Munro, Jason Roy, Joe Clarke, Laurie Evans

All-rounders – Carlos Brathwaite, Sam Curran (VC), Will Jacks

Bowlers – Steven Finn, Saqib Mahmood, Lockie Ferguson

OVI vs MNR Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles: Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Colin Ingram, Rory Burns, Laurie Evans, Sam Billings, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood.

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler, Colin Munro, Phil Salt, Joe Clarke, Sam Hain, Carlos Brathwaite, Jamie Overton, Matt Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Steven Finn, Fred Klaassen.

OVI vs MNR SQUADS

Oval Invincibles (OVI): Rory Burns, Colin Ingram, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Sandeep Lamichhane, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Brandon Glover, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Alex Blake.

Manchester Originals (MNR): Colin Munro, Philip Salt, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby, Sam Hain, Jos Buttler, Fred Klaassen, Tom Hartley, Lockie Ferguson, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Clarke, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Overton, Steven Finn.

