OVI vs WEF Dream11 Tips And Prediction The Hundred Men

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s OVI vs WEF at Kennington Oval, Leeds: In match no. 16 The Hundred Men 2021, Welsh Fire will take on Oval Invincibles at the Kennington Oval, Leeds – August 2 on Monday. The Hundred Men OVI vs WEF match will begin at 11 PM IST. Oval Invincibles is currently placed at the fourth position on the points table of this season of The Hundred Men, whereas Welsh Fire is currently placed at the third spot on the points table. Oval Invincibles played three matches in this season of The Hundred Men where they managed to win one game while Welsh Fire also played three matches in this season where they won two games. Here is the The Hundred Men Dream11 Guru Tips and OVI vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men, OVI vs WEF Fantasy Cricket Prediction The Hundred Men, Probable XIs for OVI vs WEF The Hundred Men match.Also Read - OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips The Hundred Match 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs - Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women, Team News For Today's Match at Kennington Oval 7:30 PM IST August 2 Monday

TOSS: The The Hundred Men match toss between Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire will take place at 10.30 PM (IST) – August 2. Also Read - ITT vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction TNPL T20 Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers at MA Chidambaram Stadium, 07:30 PM IST August 2

Time: 11 PM IST Also Read - AF vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malmo Match 1: Captain, Vice-captain- Ariana AKIF vs Malmo CC, Playing XIs For Today's T10 Match at Landskrona Cricket Club at 12 PM IST August 2 Monday

Venue: Kennington Oval, Leeds.

OVI vs WEF My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tom Banton

Batsmen – Colin Ingram, Jason Roy, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders – Sunil Narine, Jimmy Neesham (C), Matt Critchley

Bowlers – Tom Curran (VC), Saqib Mahmood, Qais Ahmad

OVI vs WEF Probable Playing XIs

Welsh Fire: Tom Banton (wk), Josh Cobb, Ben Duckett (C), Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, James Neesham, Matt Critchley, Ryan Higgins, Qais Ahmad, Jake Ball, David Payne.

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings (C/wk), Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood.

OVI vs WEF SQUADS

Oval Invincibles (OVI): Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings (wk/C), Laurie Evans, Jordan Clark, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Nathan Sowter, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jordan Cox, Brandon Glover, Alex Blake.

Welsh Fire (WEF): Tom Banton (wk), Joshua Cobb, Ben Duckett (C), Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, James Neesham, Ryan Higgins, Qais Ahmad, Jake Ball, David Payne, Liam Plunkett, David Lloyd, Ian Cockbain.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WEF Dream11 Team/ OVI Dream11 Team/ Welsh Fire Dream11 Team Prediction/ Oval Invincibles Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips The Hundred Men/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.