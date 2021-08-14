OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction The Hundred Women

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Women – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's OVI-W vs LNS-W at Kennington Oval, London: In match no. 28 The Hundred Women tournament, Oval Invincibles Women will take on London Spirit Women at the Kennington Oval, London – August 14 on Saturday. The Hundred Women OVI-W vs LNS-W match will begin at 8 PM IST. For the remaining two spots, there is plenty of competition among 6 teams in The Hundred Women tournament. With Southern Brave having already cruised into the next stage, Oval Invincibles Women will be disappointed as their previous match was washed out due to rain. They are placed at the second spot in the standings with 7 points. On the other hand, London Spirit Women are in a must-win situation. They have kept their playoff chances alive by winning their last two matches. They are currently placed at the sixth spot in the standings with 6 points. Here is the The Hundred Women Dream11 Guru Tips and OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Women, OVI-W vs LNS-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction The Hundred Women, Probable XIs for OVI-W vs LNS-W The Hundred Women match.

TOSS: The Hundred Women match toss between Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – August 14.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

OVI-W vs LNS-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tammy Beaumont

Batters – Heather Knight, Naomi Dattani, Georgia Adams

All-rounders – Dane Van Niekerk, Deepti Sharma, Grace Gibbs

Bowlers – Tash Farrant, Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

OVI-W vs LNS-W Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles Women: Georgia Adams, Dane Van Niekerk (C), Fran Wilson, Alice Capsey, Sarah Bryce (wk), Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Joanne Gardner, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory.

London Spirit Women: Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight (C), Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Charlie Dean, Grace Scrivens, Susie Rowe, Sophie Munro, Alice Monaghan.

OVI-W vs LNS-W SQUADS

Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W): Georgia Adams, Dane van Niekerk (C), Fran Wilson, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant, Joanne Gardner, Sarah Bryce (wk), Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Rhianna Southby, Megan Belt.

London Spirit Women (LNS-W): Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Heather Knight (C), Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Charlotte Dean, Grace Scrivens, Susie Rowe, Sophie Munro, Alice Monaghan, Chloe Tryon, Aylish Cranstone, Freya Davies, Amara Carr.

