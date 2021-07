OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 The Hundred Women’s 2021

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 The Hundred Women’s 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s OVI-W vs MNR-W at Eden Park Basin Reserve, Wellington: In the opening match of The Hundred Women’s 2021 tournament, Oval Invincibles Women will take on Manchester Originals Women at Kennington Oval, London on Wednesday. The Dream11 The Hundred Women’s 2021 OVI-W vs MNR-W match will start at 11:00 PM IST – July 21 Wednesday. Both teams will look to kick-start their campaign on a positive note with a win. Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 The Hundred Women’s 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of OVI-W vs MNR-W, Dream11 The Hundred Women’s 2021, Oval Invincibles Women Dream11 Team Player List, Manchester Originals Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The Dream11 The Hundred Women’s 2021 toss between Oval Invincibles Women and Manchester Originals Women will take place at 10.30 PM IST.

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

OVI-W vs MNR-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batsmen: Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Adams (C), Fran Wilson

All-Rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk (VC), Emma Lamb, Natalie Brown

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Mady Villiers

OVI-W vs MNR-W Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles Women: Sarah Bryce, Georgia Adams, Joanne Gardner, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Dan Van Niekerk, Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Fran Wilson, Mady Villiers, Danielle Gregory

Wellington Blaze: Lizelle Lee, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Georgie Boyce, Cordelia Griffith, Emma Lamb, Natalie Brown, Hannah Emily Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Alice Dyson

