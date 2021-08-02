OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction The Hundred Women

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Women – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s OVI-W vs WEF-W at Kennington Oval, London: In match no. 16 The Hundred Women tournament, Welsh Fire Women will take on Oval Invincibles Women at the Kennington Oval, London – August 2 on Monday. The Hundred Women OVI-W vs WEF-W match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. After their initial success, Oval Invincibles Women couldn’t extend their two-match winning streak as they lost to Superchargers by 4 runs. Oval Invincibles have placed themselves at the third spot in the standings with 4 points. On the other hand, after suffering two consecutive losses – Welsh Fire Women won their next game against Manchester Originals by 9 wickets, and subsequently got first points on the table. Presently, Welsh Fire Women are at the sixth spot in the standings with 2 points. Here is The Hundred Women Dream11 Guru Tips and OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Women, OVI-W vs WEF-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction The Hundred Women, Probable XIs for OVI-W vs WEF-W The Hundred Women match.Also Read - ITT vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction TNPL T20 Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers at MA Chidambaram Stadium, 07:30 PM IST August 2

TOSS: The Hundred Women match toss between Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women will take place at 7 PM (IST) – August 2. Also Read - AF vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malmo Match 1: Captain, Vice-captain- Ariana AKIF vs Malmo CC, Playing XIs For Today's T10 Match at Landskrona Cricket Club at 12 PM IST August 2 Monday

Time: 7:30 PM IST Also Read - LNS vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips The Hundred Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain - London Spirit vs Southern Brave, Probable Playing 11s And Team News For Today's Match at Lord's 10:30 PM IST August 1 Sunday

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

OVI-W vs WEF-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sarah Taylor

Batters – Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Hennessy, Alice Capsey

All-rounders – Hayley Matthews (C), Dane Van Niekerk (VC), Bryony Smith, Grace Gibbs

Bowlers – Piepa Cleary, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers

OVI-W vs WEF-W Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles Women: Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Sarah Bryce (wk), Fran Wilson, Dane van Niekerk (C), Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Jo Gardner, Shabnim Ismail and Danielle Gregory.

Welsh Fire Women: Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (wk), Sophie Luff (C), Georgia Hennessy, Piepa Cleary, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey and Hannah Baker.

OVI-W vs WEF-W SQUADS

Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W): Alice Capsey, Georgia Adams, Sarah Bryce(wk), Fran Wilson, Dane Van Niekerk (C), Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Megan Belt.

Welsh Fire Women (WEF-W): Hayley Matthews, Bryony Smith, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (wk), Sophie Luff©, Georgia Hennessy, Piepa Cleary, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Hannah Baker, Amy Gordon, Laura Filer, Sune Luss.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ OVI-W Dream11 Team/ OVI Dream11 Team/ Welsh Fire Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Oval Invincibles Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips The Hundred Women/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.