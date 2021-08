OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The Hundred Women match toss between Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – August 2.

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

OVI-W vs TRT-W My Dream11 Team

Rachel Priest, Fran Wilson, Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Dane van Niekerk, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers and Sarah Glenn.

Captain: Katherine Brunt. Vice-Captain: Dane van Niekerk

OVI-W vs TRT-W Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles Women: Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Sarah Bryce (wk), Fran Wilson, Dane van Niekerk (C), Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Jo Gardner, Shabnim Ismail and Danielle Gregory.

Trent Rockets Women: Sammy Jo-Johnson, Rachel Priest (wk), Nat Sciver (c), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Abbey Freeborn, Emily Windsor, Kathryn Bryce, Georgia Davis and Nancy Harman

OVI-W vs TRT-W SQUADS

Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W): Alice Capsey, Georgia Adams, Sarah Bryce(wk), Fran Wilson, Dane Van Niekerk (C), Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Megan Belt.

Trent Rockets Women: Rachel Priest(w), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Natalie Sciver(c), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Emily Windsor, Abbey Freeborn, Kathryn Bryce, Nancy Harman, Georgia Davis, Lucy Higham, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge, Michaela Kirk, Alicia Presland

