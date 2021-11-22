OVR vs BBL Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Malta

Overseas vs Bugibba Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's OVR vs BBL at Marsa Cricket Club: The caravan rolls on maniac Monday in the ongoing Fancode ECS T10 Malta tournament – in match no. 4, Bugibba Blasters will take on Overseas CC at the Marsa Cricket Club on Monday. The ECS T10 Malta OVR vs BBL match will start at 7 PM IST – November 22. Overseas will begin their ECS T10 Malta campaign against debutants Bugibba Blasters, who have some experience to fall back on. With stars like Jurg Hirschi and Charl Punte in their ranks – Overseas boast a well-established side who has ample ECS experience under their belts. With both teams eyeing a winning start to their ECS T10 Malta campaigns, a cracking game beckons at the Marsa Cricket Club. Here is the ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OVR vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction, OVR vs BBL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, OVR vs BBL Probable XIs ECS T10 Malta, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Overseas vs Bugibba Blasters, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Malta.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta toss between Bugibba Blasters and Overseas will take place at 6:30 PM IST – November 22.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Cricket Club.

OVR vs BBL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sean Byrne

Batsmen – Vijay Singh, Gerald Sant, Faiz Ullah

All-rounders – Jurg Hirschi (C), Ravi Pal (VC), Vinay Negi

Bowlers – David Marks, Michael Hart, Shiv Singh-Rawat, Sohan Singh

OVR vs BBL Probable Playing XIs

Overseas: Jurg Hirschi (C), Charl Kleine-Punte, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Eldon Pillay, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Michael Hart, Gerald Sant, Andrew Naudi, Aron Oulton.

Bugibba Blasters: Gaurav Maithani, Vijay Singh, Faiz Ullah, Pulam Bisht, Ajay Kumar, Kalki Kumar, Ravi Pal, Vinay Negi, Shiv Singh-Rawat, Vikas Bisht, Sohan Singh.

OVR vs BBL Squads

Overseas: Jurg Hirschi (C), Charl Kleine-Punte, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Eldon Pillay, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Michael Hart, Gerald Sant, Andrew Naudi, Aron Oulton, Christiaan Viljoen, Pieter Lourens.

Bugibba Blasters: Gaurav Maithani, Vijay Singh, Faiz Ullah, Pulam Bisht, Ajay Kumar, Kalki Kumar, Ravi Pal, Vinay Negi, Shiv Singh-Rawat, Vikas Bisht, Sohan Singh, Suresh Dobal, Ajay Kumar-I.

