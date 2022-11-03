OVR vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Fantasy Hints

OVR vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Overseas vs Mater Dei, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 5 & 7 PM IST November 2, Thursday. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OVR vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction, OVR vs MTD Fantasy Cricket Prediction, OVR vs MTD Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Overseas vs Mater Dei, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Malta 2022 match toss between Overseas and Mater Dei will take place at 4.30 & 6.30 PM IST

Time – November 03, Thursday

Venue: Marsa Sports Club

OVR vs MTD Dream11 Team

Keeper – Shrijay Patel

Batsmen – Kivian Johnson, Azeem Sathi (C), Gerald Sant

All-rounders – Michael Nazir (VC), David Marks, Jurg Hirschi

Bowlers – Faisal Naeem, Pintu Ghosh, Eldon Pillay, Muthu Kumaran.

OVR vs MTD Probable Playing XI

Overseas: Jaz Cable, Kivian Johnson, Heinrich Gericke©(wk), Christiaan Viljoen, Jurg Hirschi, Pieter Lourens, David Marks, George Widdop, Ethan Xuereb, Peter Rydzkowski, Aron Oulton

Mater Dei: Azeem Sathi, Shrijay Patel(wk), Cornelius Younus, Michael Nazir, Edward Thomas, Rency Jacob, Muthu Kumaran©, Faisal Naeem, Sagar Arif, Pintu Ghosh, Salman Khan.