OVR vs SOC Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Malta

Overseas vs Southern Crusaders Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s OVR vs SOC at Marsa Cricket Club: The caravan rolls on maniac Tuesday in the ongoing Fancode ECS T10 Malta tournament – in match no. 8, Southern Crusaders will take on Overseas CC at the Marsa Cricket Club on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Malta OVR vs SOC match will start at 7 PM IST – November 23. Overseas have won one out of their two ECS T10 Malta matches and are currently placed in third spot. They lost to the Bugibba Blasters by seven wickets in their last outing. The Southern Crusaders have also won one out of their two matches and are currently sitting at the top of the points table. They beat the Msida Warriors by 19 runs in their last ECS T10 Malta encounter. Here is the ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OVR vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, OVR vs SOC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, OVR vs SOC Probable XIs ECS T10 Malta, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Overseas vs Southern Crusaders, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Malta.Also Read - BI vs BH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Bengal Inter District T20 Match 1: Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Birbhum Ironman vs Bankura Horses at Bengal Academy Ground at 8:30 AM IST November 23 Tuesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta toss between Southern Crusaders and Overseas will take place at 6:30 PM IST – November 23. Also Read - CB vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints Abu Dhabi T10: Captain, Probable 11s, Team News - Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi, Injury Updates For Today's T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 9:30 PM IST November 22 Monday

Time: 7 PM IST. Also Read - DG vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Abu Dhabi T10: Captain, Vice-captain, Playing 11s For Today's Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls, Team News For Match 9 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:30 PM IST November 22 Monday

Venue: Marsa Cricket Club.

OVR vs SOC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sean Byrne, Zeeshan Yousaf

Batters – Charl Kleine-Punte (C), Jojo Thomas, Ishantha Kariyawasam

All-rounders – Muhammad Bilal (VC), David Marks, Eldon Pillay

Bowlers – Ezhaq Masih, Jack Barritt, Sunil Jangid

OVR vs SOC Probable Playing XIs

Overseas: David Marks (C), Charl Kleine-Punte, Frankie Spiteri (WK), Sean Byrne, Kivian Johnson, Jack Barritt, Michael Hart, Aron Oulton, Eldon Pillay, Gerald Sant, Pieter Lourens.

Southern Crusaders: Zeshan Yousaf (C), Mahamarakkalage Avishka, Ishantha Kariyawasam (WK), Cindu Shanmuganathan, Sunil Jangid, Sumair Khan, Bilal Khan, Gulfraz Masih, Ezhaq Masih, Suhrid Roy, Jojo Thomas.

OVR vs SOC Squads

Overseas: Jurg Hirschi (C), Charl Kleine-Punte, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Eldon Pillay, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Michael Hart, Gerald Sant, Andrew Naudi, Aron Oulton, Christiaan Viljoen, Pieter Lourens.

Southern Crusaders: Zeeshan Yousaf, Sumair Khan, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Michael Goonetilleke, Angelo Delardon, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Jojo Thomas, Muhammad Bilal, Ezhaq Masih, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Suhrid Roy, Jani Kanakbhai, Shahin Hussain, Mahamarakkalage Avishka, Jatin Kumar-I, Cindu Shanmuganathan, Sunil Jangid, Gulfraz Masih.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SOC Dream11 Team/ OVR Dream11 Team/ Southern Crusaders Dream11 Team Prediction/ Overseas Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Malta/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.