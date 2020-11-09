Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Oxford City vs Northampton Town Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction FA Cup 2020-21 Semifinal 1 – Football Tips For Today’s Match OXF vs NOR at Court Place Farm, Oxford: In another mouth-watering encounter of FA Cup 2020-21 on Monday night, Oxford City will square off against Northampton at Court Place Farm, Oxford in an FA Cup round 1 tie this week – November 10 in India. The FA Cup OXF vs NOR match will kick-off at 1.15 AM IST. The hosts’ Oxford City find themselves in the ninth spot in the 6th division of English football. Oxford City have won two, lost one and drawn one of the four games in the season so far. Northampton Town, meanwhile, find themselves in the third division of English football and sit 17th in the table, having won three, drawn two and lost six of their 11 fixtures. Northampton Town will go into the game as favourites in the match. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of FA Cup 2020 will be available for Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively. Also Read - TRA vs SUP Dream11 Team Prediction Womens T20 Challenge 2020 FINAL: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Trailblazers vs Supernovas T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 9 Monday

Kick-Off Time: The FA Cup 2020 match between Oxford City and Northampton Town will start at 1.15 AM IST – November 10 in India. Also Read - MI vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, IPL 2020 Final: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 10 Tuesday

Venue: Court Place Farm, Oxford. Also Read - BSH vs CTL Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya Cricket Club at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 7 PM IST November 9 Monday

OXF vs NOR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Jonathan Mitchell

Defenders – Cian Bolger, Alan Sheehan (VC), Aaron Drewe

Midfielders – Reece Fleet, Josh Ashby, Jack Sowerby, Ryan Watson

Forwards – Danny Rose (C), Sam Hoskins, James Roberts

Oxford City (OXF) – Key Players

Ethan Gough

Ben Jefford

Nana Owusu

Zac McEachran

Craig Fasanmade

Northampton Town (NOR) – Key Players

Jonathan Mitchell

Cian Bolger

Nicky Adams

Ricky Korboa

Danny Antony Rose

OXF vs NOR Predicted Playing XIs

Oxford City: Ben Dudzinski, Joseph Gubbins, Harvey Bradbury, Luis Fernandez, James Roberts, Reece Fleet, Louis Hall, Lewis Coyle, Josh Ashby, Aaron Drewe, Joe Oastler.

Northampton Town: Jonathan Mitchell, Cian Bolger, Alan Sheehan, Fraser Horsfall, Michael Harriman, Mark Marshall, Ryan Watson, Jack Sowerby, Danny Rose, Sam Hoskins, Harry Smith.

OXF vs NOR SQUADS

Oxford City (OXF): Steven Caro, Alan Foster, Ethan Gough, Alex Grantham, Kevin Berkoe, Craig Fasanmade, Ben Jefford, Tarik Moore-Azille, Nana Owusu, Finn Tapp, Joe Oastler, Ben Barrett, Reece Fleet, Adriel George, Tyan Hawkins, Eddie Jones, Zac McEachran, Kingston Nyammey, John O’Donoghue, Ty-Rhys Paul-Jones, Chinedu Vine, Kyran Wiltshire, Jenson Wright, Craig King, Josh Ashby, Rhys King, Elliot Benyon, Jaanai Gordon, Eze Ibrahim.

Northampton Town (NOR): Jonathan Mitchell, Steve Arnold, Michael Grant Harriman, Fraser Horsfall, Alan Sheehan, Cian Bolger, Joe Martin, Luka Racic, Max Dyche, Joseph Mills, Jacob Ballinger, Ryan Watson, Sam Hoskins, Nicky Adams, Mark Marshall, Shaun McWilliams, Jack Sowerby, Chris Lines, Christopher Missilou, Ricky Holmes, Ethan Johnston, Morgan Roberts, Scott Pollock, Ricky Korboa, Caleb Chukwuemeka, Harry Smith, Danny Antony Rose, Bernard Ashley-Seal, Joe Nuttall.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ OXF Dream11 Team/ NOR Dream11 Team/ Oxford City Dream11 Team/ Northampton Town Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction FA Cup 2020-21/ Online Football Tips and more.