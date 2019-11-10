Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Paarl Rocks vs Cape Town Blitz Prediction Mzansi Super League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 3 PR vs CTB at Boland Park, Paarl: The second season of the Mzansi Super League is underway, pitting six teams against each other – they will play in the home and away format. After each team plays 10 matches, the top team will qualify for the final match directly. The second and third-ranked team will play an eliminator and the winner of the same will face the top-ranked team in the final match. Considering the South African team’s performance across all formats this year, CSA (Cricket South Africa) will be eager to unearth fresh talent from the domestic T20 extravaganza.

TOSS: The toss between Paarl Rocks and Cape Town Blitz will take place at 1:00 PM IST

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock (captain), Faf du Plessis (vice-captain), Cameron Delport, Janneman Malan, Mohammad Nawaz, Dwaine Pretorius, Ferisco Adams, Dale Steyn, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

PR vs CTB Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Rocks: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis (captain), Mangaliso Mosehle, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Ferisco Adams, Isuru Udana, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi

Cape Town Blitz: Quinton de Kock (captain & wk), Liam Livingstone, Janneman Malan, Moeen Ali, Aviwe Mgijima, Mohammad Nawaz, Sisanda Magala, Geoge Linde, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje

SQUADS

Paarl Rocks Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Henry Davids, Kyle Verreynne, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Cameron Delport, Dwaine Pretorius, Isuru Udana, Ferisco Adams, Kerwin Mungroo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hardus Viljoen, Thando Ntini, Sibonelo Makhanya, Bjorn Fortuin

Cape Town Blitz Squad: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk/captain), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, George Linde, Mohammad Nawaz, Aviwe Mgijima, Vernon Philander, Sisanda Magala, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Marques Ackerman, Khwezi Gumede, David Bedingham, Gregory Mahlokwana

