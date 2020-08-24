Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Pachuca vs Mazatlan FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Mexican League 2020 – Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Match PAC vs MAZ at Estadio Hidalgo: In another exciting and thrilling battle of Mexican League 2020, CF Pachuca will square off against Mazatlan FC on matchday 6 of Liga MX at the Estadio Hidalgo. The Mexican League PAC vs MAZ encounter will kick-off at 07.35 AM IST. Mazaltan FC will be hopeful to continue their good form in the top division after recently getting promoted. With players from both clubs returning to training, the neutral could expect a rusty start considering that individuals have been out of action for quite a while now. In the Liga MX league standings, Pachuca are at the 11th position with seven points under their belt. They have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five games in the ongoing season so far. Meanwhile, for Mazatlan, it has been an underwhelming start to the season. Mazatlan reside at the bottom of the table with a win, two draws and two defeats.

Kick-Off Time: The Mexican League match between Mazatlan FC and Pachuca vs Mazatlan FC will start at 7.35 AM IST – August 25 in India.

Venue: Estadio Hidalgo.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- M Fraga

Defenders- E Garcia, R Salinas, G Cabral, Oritz

Midfielders- L Chavez, I Sosa (C), A Rocha, M Rodriguez

Forwards- F Aristeguieta, V Davila (vc)

PAC vs MAZ Predicted Playing XIs

Pachuca: Oscar Ustari, Óscar Murillo, Gustavo Cabral, Érick Aguirre, Roberto Nurse, Jorge Hernández, Erick Sanchez, Luis Chavez, Josué Gómez, Ismael Sosa, Colin Kazim-Richards.

Mazatlán FC: Florian Muller, Moussa Niakhate, Jeremiah St-Juste, Daniel Brosinski, Phillipp Mwene, Robin Quaison, Danny Latza, Leandro Barreiro, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Taiwo Awoniyi, Levin Oztunali.

PAC vs MAZ SQUADS

Pachuca (PAC): Oscar Ustari, Franco Torgnascioli, Carlos Moreno, Oscar Murillo, Gustavo Cabral, Miguel Tapias, Miguel Angel Herrera, Denil Maldonado, Benjamin Galindo, Emmanuel Garcia, Rodrigo Salinas, Kevin Alvarez, Efrain Orona, Erick Aguirre, Josue Gomez, Jorge Hernandez, Luis Chavez, Erick Sanchez, Victor Guzman, Romario Ibarra, Felipe Pardo, Ismael Sosa, Francisco Figueroa, Cristian Souza, Victor Davila, Roberto de-la-Rosa, Colin Kazim-Richards, Walter Gonzalez, Roberto Nurse.

Mazatlán FC (MAZ): Robin Zentner, Florian Muller, Omer Hanin, Finn Dahmen, Jeffrey Bruma, Moussa Niakhate, Jeremiah St-Juste, Daniel Brosinski, Ridle Baku, Aaron Martin, Alexander Hack, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Jonathan Meier, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Bell, Levin Oztunali, Jean-Paul Boetius, Pierre Kunde, Leandro Barreiro, Edimilson Fernandes, Danny Latza, Niklas Tauer, Merveille Papela, Taiwo Awoniyi, Florian Niederlechner, Robin Quaison, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Karim Onisiwo, Adam Szalai, Ji Dong-Won, Jonathan Burkardt, Cyrill Akono.

