India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is excited to play at “special place” Lord’s, and hopes his team can return to it for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final.

“Lord’s is always a special place, not just for me but for any cricketer. It would mean a lot to get to go back to Lord’s for the final of the World Cup,” ICC quoted Kumar as saying.

The 29-year-old etched his name on the Lord’s honour board after notching 6/82 along with a half-century to post a memorable victory for the MS Dhoni captained team’s match against England in 2014, in his first overseas tour with India.

The seamer also stated that it will be a very big moment for the whole team if they managed to reach the World Cup final.

“I have very good memories there, so if we reach the final it will be a very big moment for not just me but for the whole team,” he said.

India’s second warm-up match victory against Bangladesh has boosted the team’s confidence as it gears up to face South Africa in its first World Cup match.

KL Rahul and MS Dhoni both hammered a ton to register a dominating 95-run victory over Bangladesh.

Bowlers contributed a lot in the victory as Bangladesh was bundled off for just 264 runs, when they were chasing a massive target of 360 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal both took three wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets. Although Kumar did not get hold of any batsman, he bowled brilliantly giving away just 19 runs in five overs.

Kumar is thrilled with the victory and is taking a lot of positives out the match saying that they got everything they wanted.

“It was a really good performance. We got everything we wanted out of the match; when it comes to batting, bowling and fielding. You don’t think much about the results when it comes to practice matches, you focus on what you can get out of the game,” he said.

“You get a lot of confidence from having that score on the board. Chasing 350 down is a very big task. There’s always extra belief when you go to bowl. You have the liberty to try and extra few things. In these kind of wickets, these are flat batting wickets so you want to keep it tight and let the batsmen make mistakes,” he added.

India will compete with South Africa in their first World Cup 2019 clash on June 5.

