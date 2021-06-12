Left-arm pace bowler Chetan Sakariya, who has been picked in India’s squad for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, has said he is currently working in Chennai on ‘energy system development’ which helps in sustaining energy over a long period of time through dedicated training routines. Also Read - Chetan Sakariya Reacts on Maiden Team India Call-up For Sri Lanka Tour, Says 'Wish my Father Had Been Here'

"I feel my movements are swifter, my core is stronger, and I believe I am bowling a tad quicker as well. This side of training is not something I knew a lot of growing up, but I have felt a lot of change in the way I feel about myself. It has been a busy routine in Chennai, but one I am happy and satisfied with. I am looking forward to learning a lot more with the Indian team," said the 23-year-old Saurashtra bowler who was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs.1.2 crore at this year's IPL mini-auction. He picked seven wickets in seven matches.

"The franchise was very supportive of that (training in Chennai) and arranged everything — like my accommodation and travel — so that I could become a better version of myself. For the last 15 days, I have had two intense training sessions every day, with a short break for lunch and rest," Sakariya was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.com.

Sakariya, who hails from a village just 10 kilometres from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, said he would have been satisfied even if he were picked as a net bowler for the tour of Sri Lanka.

“I would have been happy just going to Sri Lanka as a net bowler, so this is a massive surprise. At the IPL, I thought I exceeded my own expectations. Initially, I thought I may have to wait for my turn at the Royals, but once I got into the camp, the kind of confidence and faith everyone showed in me, I got the vibes that I will start. So while it is a surprise to be picked for India, I am very much ready and confident with the way I have prepared.”