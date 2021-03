PAD vs LON Dream11 Team Predictions

Padova vs Lonigo Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice Match 12 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's PAD vs LON at Venezia Cricket Ground

Padova vs Lonigo Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAD vs LON, ECS T10 – Venice 2021, Padova Dream11 Team Player List, Lonigo Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Padova vs Lonigo ECS T10 – Venice, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

PAD vs LON Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Venice Match 12 between Padova and Lonigo will start from 7:00 PM IST – March 31.

Match Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground

PAD vs LON My Dream11 Team

Nuwan Sameera Arachchige (captain), Damith Kosala Warnakulasuriya (vice-captain), Tharuka Rodrigo, Cresley Fernando, Nissanka Kuda, Neeraj Bhatia, Prabath Marasingha, Harmesh Lal, Sagheer Hussain, Rupwinder Singh, A Handun

PAD vs LON Probable Playing XIs

Lonigo: Neeraj Bhatia, Harmesh Lal, Sagheer Hussain, Bhavneet Singh, Gurbhajan Singh, Gurjeet Kundlas, Rohit Adia, Rupwinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Vijay Kumar

Padova: Asad Ali, Cresley Fernando, Ghulam Abbas, Akash Handun, Nuwan Sameera, Salinda Kodikara, Nissanka Kuda, Prabath Marasingha, Tharuka Rodrigo, Sampath Ungamannadige, Damith Kosala

PAD vs LON Full Squads

Lonigo: Harmesh Lal, Bhavneet Singh, Rupwinder Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Satvir Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Vijay Kumar, Gurbhajan Singh, Sagheer Hussain, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Neeraj Bhatia, Gurjeet Kundlas

Padova: Sampath Ungamannadige, Tharuka Rodrigo, Asad Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Akash Handun, Ranil Fernando, Anton Costa, Cresley Fernando, Nuwan Sameera, Prabath Marasingha, Salinda Kodikara, Damith Kosala, Nissanka Kuda, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Nishendra Rodrigo, Ramesh Silva

