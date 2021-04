PAD vs LON Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Venice

Padova CC vs Lonigo CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Venice – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PAD vs LON at Venezia Cricket Ground: In the match no. 21 of FanCode ECS T10 Venice tournament, Padova CC will take on Lonigo CC at the Venezia Cricket Ground on Thursday. The FanCode ECS T10 Venice PAD vs LON match will start at 7 PM IST – April 1. Padova have had a disastrous campaign in the ECS T10 campaign so far, winning just once in five games. That win came against Royal Cricket Padova. Lonigo, on the other hand, have played only two games so far. They opened their ECS campaign with a victory over Padova before succumbing to Royal Cricket Padova. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Venice Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and PAD vs LON Dream11 Team Prediction, PAD vs LON Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, PAD vs LON Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 Venice, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Padova CC vs Lonigo CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Venice.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Venice toss between Padova CC and Lonigo CC will take place at 6:30 PM IST – April 1.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground.

PAD vs LON My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Harwinder Singh

Batsmen – Damith Kosala, Creley Fernando, Gurjeet Kundlas, Salinda Kodikara

All-Rounders – Nuwan Arachchige (C), Rohit Adia, Sandeep Singh

Bowlers – Akash Handun, Sagheer Hussain, Rupwinder Singh (VC)

PAD vs LON Probable Playing XIs

Padova CC: Gurjeet Kundlas, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Bhavneet Singh, Harwinder Singh (C/wk), Sagheer Hussain, Neeraj Bhatia, Balwinder Singh, Harmesh Lal, Vijay Kumar, Jashanpreet Singh.

Lonigo CC: Damith Kosala, Nuwan Sameera Arachchige (C), Cresley Fernando, Salinda Kodikara, Ghulam Abbas, Tharuka Rodrigo, Nissanka Kuda, Prabath Marasingha, Asad Ali Akash Handun, Sampath Ungamannadige (wk).

PAD vs LON Squads

Padova CC: Damith Kosala, Nuwan Sameera Arachchige (C), Cresley Fernando, Salinda Kodikara, Ghulam Abbas, Tharuka Rodrigo, Nissanka Kuda, Prabath Marasingha, Asad Ali Akash Handun, Sampath Ungamannadige (wk), Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Anton Costa, Ramesh Silva, Nishendra Rodrigo, Ranil Fernando.

Lonigo CC: Gurjeet Kundlas, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Bhavneet Singh, Harwinder Singh (C/wk), Sagheer Hussain, Neeraj Bhatia, Balwinder Singh, Harmesh Lal, Vijay Kumar, Jashanpreet Singh, Rupwinder Singh, Gurbhajan Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Ranjit Singh, Satvir Singh.

