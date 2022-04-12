Mumbai: 2011 was a year to remember for Indian cricket fans as MS Dhoni led the side to its second World Cup triumph in front of a packed Wankhede stadium against Sri Lanka. In that game, what made headlines was captain Dhoni, who surprisingly promoted himself ahead of in-form Yuvraj Singh who was slated to come in next.Also Read - IPL 2022: 'CSK vs RCB is All About MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli' - Graeme Swann

Years after the success of 2011, India's mental condition coach Paddy Upton has now revealed the entire story behind Dhoni's promotion.

"I often get asked about Dhoni's elevation in the batting order, him going ahead of Yuvraj. This is a first-hand recollection and not a story that I heard," Upton wrote for Indian Express.

Upton reveals how Dhoni indicated to then coach Gary Kirsten that he would be batting next. To that, Gary nodded his head indicating he approves of it.

“To start with, Dhoni always likes to stay inside the dressing room during a game and not sit out. It was the same that day. He was behind the full glass frontage that is there at the Wankhede dressing room. Gary was sitting outside and I was right next to him. I remember distinctly, I heard a knock on the window. Gary and I turned around the same time. It was Dhoni, he indicated he was batting next. That was it. Sign language. Gary just nodded,” Upton revealed further.

Dhoni hit a six to help India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to lift the WC crown after 28 years.