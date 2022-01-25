New Delhi: Star para-athlete Devendra Jhajharia was on Tuesday named for the prestigious Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in the country while Olympic gold-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was among the eight sportspersons named for the Padma Shri award.Also Read - Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad To Be Conferred With Padma Bhushan

Forty-year-old Jhajharia has two gold medals in the javelin competition of Paralympic Games, 2004 Athens and more recently in Rio 2016.

He won a silver in the F46 event at the Tokyo Paralympics last year.

Chopra, the 24-year-old javelin thrower, made history in the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold in a track and field event in Games’ history.

He also became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

The other Padma Shri awardees include 20-year-old para shooter Avani Lekhara, para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat and para javelin thrower Sumit Antil.

Also getting the honour was 93-year-old Kalaripayattu (indigenous martial art form) legend Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil, former international martial arts champion Faisal Ali Dar, 67-year-old former Indian football team captain Brahmanand Sankhwalkar and 29-year-old women’s hockey player Vandana Kataria.

The Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India at a ceremonial function in Rashtrapati Bhawan around March-April every year.