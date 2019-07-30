Global T20 Canada: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi seems to have found home in the ongoing GT20 tourney in Canada, not literally! His conversation with Wahab Riaz is a testament of what we are talking about. During a recent GT20 match between Edmonton Royals and Brampton Wolves Afridi was heard saying ‘Pagal Hai…Bowling Kaun Karega’ to Wahab which means are you mad who is going to bowl. It was hilarious but Afridi seemed to be feeling at home even in the UK and that is the beauty of the person. The conversation was caught on the stump mic.

Here is the video:

Earlier, Afridi rolled back the years as he smashed a breathtaking 81* off 40 balls. His innings was laced with five sixes and 10 fours. Playing for Brampton Wolves, Afridi showcased why he is so dangerous still. After the breathtaking knock, the veteran Pakistani cricketer took to Twitter and posted, “Sher Abhi Zinda Hai”. It means that the lion is still alive.

Sher abi zinda hai🇵🇰😀 https://t.co/9OfveimgSa — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2019

Afridi’s knock helped the Wolves register a mammoth 207 in their stipulated 20 overs. Afridi also did a reasonable job with the ball as he conceded merely 14 runs from his four overs and picked up a wicket as well.

It was Afridi’s first match in five months and hence it was surprising that he did not show any rustiness and was in the thick of things soon.

” I’m feeling very tired and the atmosphere of the dressing room is very good. Thankfully there is enough recovery time before the next match. The pitch was really good and I hope the crowd enjoyed it,” said Afridi as he bagged the Man of the Match award.