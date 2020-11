PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

PAHK vs HKCC Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Pakistan Association of Hong Kong vs Hong Kong Cricket Club will take place at 11 AM IST – November 1.

Time: 11.30 AM IST

Venue: Wong Nai Chung Gap.

PAHK vs HKCC My Dream11 Team

Martin Coetzee (captain), Luke Jones (vice-captain), Rory Caines, Daniyal Bukhari, Arbaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Tanwir Afzal, Nasrulla Rana, Elliot Scrivener

PAHK vs HKCC Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong: Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Mohammad Rawaid Etesham, Daniyal Bukhari, Mohammad Sajjad, Anas Khan, Hamed Khan, Tanwir Afzal, Yasim Murtaza, Mudassar Hussain, Muhammad Balal

Hong Kong Cricket Club: Quentin Painter, Rory Caines, David Jacquier, Ninad Shah, Tarleton Hepburn, Reid Mawdsley, Ryan Buckley, Tory Raper, Ben Zanol, Ian Massey, Kight Shah

PAHK vs HKCC Full Squads

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong: Hassan Khan Muhammad, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Zeeshan Ali, Aliyaan Zahir, Ehsan Nawaz, Mudassar Hussain, Manjinder Singh, Hamed Khan, Ali Naeem, Arbaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Daniyal Bukhari, Anas Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Tanwir Afzal

Hong Kong Cricket Club: Martin Versfeld, Ryan Buckley, Nizakat Khan, Alex Nash, Jack Metters, Adil Mehmood, Elliot Andrews, Rahul Sharma, Asad Nawaz Khan, Rory Caines, Adit Gorawara, Ninad Shah, Martin Coetzee, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Charlie Wallis, Luke Jones, Elliot Scrivener

