  • 2:13 PM IST

    WICKET! Ravi Bishnoi sends back Fahad Munir for a 16-ball duck – Pakistan 34/2 in 8.5 overs

  • 2:05 PM IST

    Haider Ali looking in good touch – he moves to 23 off 25 balls – Pakistan 32/1 in 7 overs vs India

  • 2:02 PM IST

    Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi in to the attack in the 7th over

  • 1:56 PM IST

    Haider Ali looking good, capitalises on a loose ball from Kartik Tyagi. He moves to 18 off 19 balls, Pakistan 26/1 in 5

  • 1:50 PM IST

    Fantastic over from Kartik Tyagi – Pakistan 11/1

  • 1:42 PM IST

    WICKET! First Pakistan wicket falls, Mohammad Huraira falls in the second over to Sushant Mishra – PAK 9/1 in 2

  • 1:36 PM IST

    Live score: IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2019, Semi-Final: First over done, and it is a good start for Pakistan, Haider Ali takes a four. Karthik Tyagi’s first over yields 4 runs

  • 1:14 PM IST

    Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir(w/c), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

  • 1:14 PM IST

    India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

  • 1:02 PM IST

    TOSS: Pakistan Under-19 captain Rohail Nazir wins toss and opts to bat first vs India Under-19

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Semi-final match between India U19 and Pakistan U19 to be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Wednesday. The blockbuster contest will pit the young colts in a high-pressure match, the winner of which will book a ticket to the final of the event. India, led by Priyam Garg, have steamrolled their way to the semis, while Pakistan too have been dominant en route to yet another final. In the last event, in 2018, India met Pakistan in the semifinals and a certain Shubman Gill starred to take India to the final. Rohail Nazir, the current Pakistan skipper was part of that Pakistan team two years ago and was the highest run-getter for his team in that clash.

Details of how you can watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-final 1 LIVE:

What: India U19 vs Pakistan U19 ICC U19 World Cup Semi-final 1

When: February 4, 2020

Where: Senwes Park in Potchefstroom

Time: 1.30 PM IST

On TV: Star Sports 3

LIVE Streaming: Hotstar

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Pakistan U19: Haider Ali, Muhammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (C/WK), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan.