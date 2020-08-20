Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Pakistan CC vs Indian CC Vienna Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Vienna 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's PAK-CC vs ICV at Seebarn Cricket Ground: In the first match of the fantastic Friday in ECS T10- Vienna tournament, another exciting battle awaits us as Pakistan CC will square off against Indian CC Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria. The ECS T10- Vienna PAK-CC vs ICV match will begin at 12.30 PM IST – August 21. All games are being played at the same venue – Seebarn cricket stadium. Players from both camps will be aware of the strip and conditions which can come in handy to handle the match situation. European Cricket Series moves to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17. The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21.

TOSS: The ECS T10- Vienna 2020 match toss between Pakistan CC and Indian CC Vienna will take place at 12 PM (IST) – August 21.

Time: 12.30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: M Cheema, Arsalan Arif

Batsmen: Utmanzai, Z. Arif, A. Akbarjan

All-Rounders: K. Jha (vc), Hasan, Zalmal

Bowlers: Hayat, Sadran, D. Zadran (C)

PAK-CC vs ICV Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan CC: B Zalmai, N Hassan, S Khan, Z Arif, J Sadran, M Zalmai, A Akbarjan, A Arif, A Naeem, U Tariq and I Deedar.

Indian CC Vienna: M Cheema, A Gopalakrishnan, S Bains, S Shergill, K Joshi, M Singh, K Jha, S Kaul, A Ghani, G Sandhu and A Kumaran.

PAK-CC vs ICV Squads

Pakistan CC: Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol and Shadnan Kham.

Indian CC Vienna: Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra and Sumit Dhir, Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Sunny Bains, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani and Daud Zadran.

