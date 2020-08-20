PAK-CC vs ICV Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Cricket Club vs Indian CC Vienna, 16th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's PAK-CC vs ICV at Seebarn Cricket Ground: We have entered the penultimate day of the competition now with five more league matches remaining which will confirm our four semifinalists. In the first match of the day, 16th overall, Pakistan CC take on Indian CC.

After three days of competition, Pakistan have taken the top spot having won four of their six matches so far to collect eight points followed by Vienna Afghan CC at second with eight points – only net run-rate separates the two top-performing sides so far. Salzburg CC and Indian CC complete the top-four with Austria CC Wien languishing at the fifth and last spot.

Meanwhile, European Cricket Series has moved to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17.

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff.

Toss: The toss between Pakistan Cricket Club and Indian CC Vienna will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



PAK-CC vs ICV My Dream11 Team

Kumud Jha (captain), Bilal Zalmai (vice-captain), Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Daud Zadran, Gursewak Sandhu, Jaweed Sadran, Zeshan Arif, Quadargul Utmanzai, Umair Tariq, Naveed Hassan

PAK-CC vs ICV Squads

Indian CC Vienna: Sunny Bains, Sumit Dhir, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra, Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha

Pakistan CC: Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol, Shadnan Khan, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja,

