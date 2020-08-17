PAK-CC vs SAL Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan CC vs Salzburg CC, 5th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's PAK-CC vs SAL at Seebarn Cricket Ground: In the fifth and final T10 match of the opening day of ECS T10- Vienna, Pakistan CC will be up against Salzburg CC. Both the teams have already played a game each.

European Cricket Series moves to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17.

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff.

Toss: The toss between Pakistan CC and Salzburg CC will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



PAK-CC vs SAL My Dream11 Team

Shadnan Khan (captain), Mubashar Syed (vice-captain), Ramish Malik, Sikander Hayat, Gondal Naveed, Nadeem Akhter, Israr Ahmed, Arsalan Arif, Zeshan Arif, Rizwan Javeed, Rahmanullah Pachayan

PAK-CC vs SAL Squads

Pakistan CC: Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol, Shadnan Khan, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja

Salzburg CC: Zahid Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Atif Mehmood, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Shahbaz Muhammad, Liaqat Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Abdul Rouf, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Abbas Ahmadzai, Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan

