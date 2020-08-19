PAK-CC vs VIA Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan CC vs Vienna Afghan CC, 12th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's PAK-CC vs VIA at Seebarn Cricket Ground: In their previous meeting, Pakistan batted first and scored 128/6 in 10 overs and in reply, Afghan were stopped at 104/8 and thus tasting their first defeat of the T10 series.

Five matches were played on Tuesday with Vienna Afghan taking the top spot in the standings with six points from four matches followed by Salzburg at second and Pakistan CC at the third spot.

On Day 2, Salzburg lost their first match to Vienna by seven wickets before their second match of the day against Austria was abandoned. Austria though lost their other match, against Indian CC, by four wickets. Vienna Afghan suffered their first defeat of the tournament at the hands of Pakistan who in turn lost to Indian CC by 24 runs (D/L Method).

Meanwhile, European Cricket Series has moved to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17.

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff.

Toss: The toss between Pakistan CC and Vienna Afghan CC will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



PAK-CC vs VIA My Dream11 Team

Naveed Hassan (captain), Noor Ahmadzai (vice-captain), Aman Ahmadzai, Sadiq Mohamad, Jaweed Sadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Baseer Khan, Zeshan Arif, Khybar Malyar, Zabi Ibrahim, Sikander Hayat

PAK-CC vs VIA Squads

Pakistan CC: Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol, Shadnan Khan, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja,

Vienna Afghan CC: Mohib Shenwari, Aziz Khaksar, Baseer Khan, Razmal Shigiwal, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Khybar Malyar, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran

