London: Virat Kohli has been facing immense criticism over his lack of form in the ongoing England tour. There have also been a couple of experts suggesting that Kohli should take a break from cricket. With so much happening, ex-Pakistan legend and former England coach Mushtaq Ahmed revealed the advise he gave Kohli to overcome his rough patch.

Calling Kohli a good listener, Mushtaq recalled advising him to work on his front foot movement.

"Once Virat was training in the gym and he himself came to me and asked how's everything is going and after a brief conversation I told him a couple of things and he's a very smart and a good listener," Mushtaq revealed while speaking on ARY News' show Bouncer.

“So, I told Virat that the initial 10-15 runs you score, your front foot lands straight on the pitch and when you try to drive the ball and as your foot is not in the direction of the ball, it takes the outside nick even on a flat surface,” he added.

Mushtaq also went on to confirm that Kohli worked on his suggestion.

“After that, I noted that he began to shuffle across the pitch to get the ball in the middle but as you know when a batter shuffles especially when it is swinging, he lost track of where his off-stump was,” Mushtaq shared.

The ex-India captain did not feature in the opening ODI due to a niggle he picked up during the final T20I. It would be interesting to see if he features in the remaining ODIs.