New Delhi: India faced their first loss against South Africa on Sunday at Perth. It was a tough competition for Bhavuma & Co. to chase the 134-run target but South Africa managed to win the game because of the grit and patience shown by the likes of Aiden Markram and David Miller.

After losing three wickets in quick succession South African side was seen struggling with the bat Indian pacers did a great job to keep things under control. After the drinks break Markram and Miller shifted gears and started to speed up the chase. Both the batters smashed half-centuries to register the win against India.

India's loss against South Africa almost killed Pakistan's hopes to enter the semi-finals of the tournament. After losing two consecutive matches against India and Zimbabwe their fates got dependent on other match results and India vs South Africa game was one such game where the Men in Blue were required to win.

Legendary Pakistan Bowler Shoaib Akhtar was left heartbroken over India’s loss. In his latest YouTube video, he opined that Indian batters could have scored 150 runs if they had batted patiently.

“India ne marwa diya humein (India just spoiled our chances). Actually, we hurt ourselves. It’s not India’s fault, we played so badly and left our fate to others. I was wishing India would come strong and hard.

Playing over these pitches isn’t easy and India left us very disappointed. Had their batters been a bit more patient and not hurried, then 150 would have been a winning total. But South Africa used their experienced players very well. Miller the killer, bringing all his experience along with Markram was fantastic. Lungi Ngidi did wonders; not much pace but he got wickets with short balls and seam as well,” Akhtar said in the video.

“But from now onwards, Pakistan’s chances are very limited. I said earlier that South Africa is out there to beat India and Pakistan at the same time. But I was wishing that somehow India come out victorious and we get a chance. But ab to ye lag raha hai South Africa humein bhi phenti lagane ko tayyar hoga (But now it seems that South Africa is ready to thrash us as well).

“India were exposed against the South African fast bowling but they aren’t out of the contest because they have some easy games to come. But Pakistan is yet to face South Africa which looks impossible. Let’s see what happens. But I’m still backing my team and I wish they come out of the situation,” Akhtar concluded.

India will now face Bangladesh on November 02, at Adelaide Oval.