PAK vs ENG Live Streaming: Pakistan will lock horns against England for the 6th T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Babar & Co. already leading the side (3-2). It would be the last chance for Moeen Ali led England to make a comeback in Game.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan vs England 6th T20I Online and on TV in India and Pakistan.

Where you can watch Pakistan vs England 6th T20I in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, PTV Sports will present the live streaming of the England tour of Pakistan 2022 to viewers. The live streaming will be available on the ARY app and website. Also Read - Babar Azam Knows How He Needs To Pace His Innings, Says Rohan Gavaskar

Where will the PAK vs ENG 6th T20I 2022 take place?

Pakistan vs England 6th T20I match will take place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pakistan vs England 6th T20I Live Match TV Channel?

Pakistan vs England 6th T20I match can be streamed online on the SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch PAK vs ENG 6th T20I 2022 on TV in India?

Pakistan vs England 6thT20I match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

When will PAK vs ENG 6th T20I 2022 Start in India?

Pakistan vs England 6th T20I match will start on September 30, Friday 8 PM IST.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Aamer Jamal

England: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Jordan Cox