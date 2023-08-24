Home

Sports

PAK vs AFG 2nd ODI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Surpasses Babar Azam, Becomes Third Fastest To Score Five ODI Centuries

PAK vs AFG 2nd ODI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Surpasses Babar Azam, Becomes Third Fastest To Score Five ODI Centuries

The Afghanistan opener only took 23 innings to reach this milestone, while Babar took 25 innings for the same.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 151 runs in the second ODI against Pakistan. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan is taking on Babar Azam’s Pakistan in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota, on Thursday. AFG’s opening batter put on a show as he hammered the PAK bowlers all across the park to complete his 5th ODI century.

Trending Now

Gurbaz with his ton in the 2nd ODI has managed to surpass the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and has become the third-fastest batter to complete 5 centuries in the 50-over format.

The Afghanistan opener only took 23 innings to reach this milestone, while Babar took 25 innings for the same. Currently, the South African stalwart Quinton de Kock sits on top of the list with Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq as they both smashed 5 ODI tons in just 19 innings.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first and the decision turned out in their favour as their openers Gurbaz and Zadran put on a show and starved the bowlers for a single breakthrough. They joined an opening partnership of 227 runs and put their team in a dominant position.

Usama Mir provided Pakistan with their first breakthrough as he dismissed Ibrahim Zadran in the 40th over and ended his knock of 80 runs off 101 balls. However, Gurbaz didn’t let it effect him much and kept on firing from the other end.

At the time of writing, AFG is batting on 247 runs at the loss of 1 wicket in 43 overs

AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES