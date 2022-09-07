PAK vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 7 WednesdayAlso Read - PAK vs AFG LIVE Streaming, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live in India

Here is the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, PAK vs AFG Probable XIs Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20. Also Read - ICCB vs LIE Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – International CC Brussels vs Liege, Playing 11s, Mechelen 12 PM and 2 PM IST September 7, Wednesday

TOSS: The Asia Cup T20I match toss between Pakistan and Afghanistan will take place at 7.00 PM (IST) – on September 7 Wednesday. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Has Four Questions For Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid After India's Loss vs Sri Lanka

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Rashid Khan (vc), Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Haris Rauf

PAK vs AFG Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam©, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq