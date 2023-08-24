Home

Sports

PAK vs AFG Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Online And On Tv

PAK vs AFG Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Online And On Tv

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match online and on TV in India.

PAK vs AFG Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Online And On Tv

PAK vs AFG Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: After losing the first ODI against Pakistan hosts Afghanistan will again lock horns against visitors in the second ODI which will be played at the same venue that is Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium. This will be the last chance for hosts to make a comeback in the series. On the other hand, Pakistan did not want to lose the game as this series would definitely build the confidence for Asia Cup which will start from August 30 later this year. The final and third ODI will be played in Colombo for which the teams move to the venue for the final match on Saturday.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match online and on TV in India:

When is Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be played on August 24, 2023.

Where will Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI be played?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

At what time does the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI start?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will start at 3.00 PM (IST) and the toss will take place half an hour before the scheduled start.

Which TV channel will broadcast Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 3 channel.

Where can I watch the live streaming of Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI can be streamed on FanCode.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Wafadar Momand, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdullah Shafique

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES