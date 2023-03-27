Home

Shoaib Akhtar Heaps Huge Praise On Afghanistan For Historic Win Over Pakistan, Says Pathans and Bengalis Can Be World’s Leading Communities

Shoaib told that Pathans and Bengalis can be leading communities in the world if they channelize their energy in the best way possible.

Shoaib Akhtar Heaps Huge Praise On Afghanistan For Historic Win Over Pakistan, Says Pathans and Bengalis Can Be World's Leading Communities. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar was heavily impressed with Afghanistan Cricket Team after the Rashid Khan-led side defeated Pakistan 2-0 to clinch the T20I series on Sunday.

“I am very happy. If Pathans and Bengalis channelize their energy, they can become the world’s leading communities. Because both have extremism in them. If extremism can be channelized positively, with maturity, they can become the world’s best. I am very happy that our Pathan brothers have won”, Akhtar told ion his YouTube channel.

Afghanistan finally gets their first win. A strong performance by them. But dont worry Pakistan & @76Shadabkhan, you guys can make a strong Comeback. Full video: https://t.co/ahCh5hbzRm pic.twitter.com/nHSqegpvCe — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 25, 2023

The Pakistan pace legend has predicted that with a formidable spin attack, Afghanistan are going to be one of the best teams in the 50-over World Cup, which is to be held in India later this year.

“Afghanistan is a formidable side. Their spinners are great. Mohammad Nabi bowled well. All their spinners are mysteries. With these mystery spinners, Afghanistan is going to be one of the best teams in the world cup to be held in India”, he told.

For the Shadab Khan-led side, Akhtar has advised the Men in Green to make a strong comeback in the 3rd and Final T20I.

“Make a strong comeback. Make sure you give tough competition to Afghanistan. It might seem difficult but Afghanistan have played some tough cricket. It’s nice to see them win against Pakistan for first time – and it make me happy that they did it with playing matured cricket. Afghanistan needs good news all the time. I get a lot of phone calls from Afghanistan friends. I want to come to Kabul,” he further added.

Pakistan play the final T20I on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

